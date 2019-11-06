Moody's downgrades Lebanon's credit rating from Caa1 to Caa2

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIRUT, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Lebanon's credit rating to Caa2 from Caa1, adding that ratings remain on review for downgrade, a statement by the international credit rating agency reported Tuesday.

Moody's said that the downgrade to Caa2 reflects the increased likelihood of a debt rescheduling or other liability management exercise that may constitute a default under Moody's definition since opening the review for downgrade of the Caa1 ratings at the start of Octo ...