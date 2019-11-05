The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-SOC--Balotelli-Racism, 0138

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Verona handed partial stadium ban for Balotelli racial abuse<
Hellas Verona will have part of its stadium closed for one match as punishment for its fans racially abusing Mario Balotelli<
AP Photo VER804-1103191510, VER810-1103191621, VER809-1103191620, VER812-1103191703, VER813-1103191650<
Eds: APNewsNow. With AP Photos.<
ROME (AP) - Hellas Verona will have part of its stadium closed for one match as punishment for its fans racially abusing Mario Balotelli.
The Brescia striker ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Tuesday 5th of November 2019 08:43:06 PM. All rights reserved.