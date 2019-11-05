Fbl-Euro-2020-WAL lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Bale confident he will be fit for crucial Euro 2020 qualifiers

ATTENTION - ADDS Giggs quotes ///

London, Nov 5, 2019 (AFP) - Gareth Bale believes he will be able to play a role in Wales's must-win final two Euro 2020 qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Hungary, Welsh manager Ryan Giggs said on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Real Madrid star has been struggling with a calf problem and has not played since scoring for Wales in their 1-1 draw with World Cup finalists Croatia on October 13.

Howe ...