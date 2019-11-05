BC-Financial Markets-Mar, 0139
Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street<
Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street as investors become more optimistic that the U.S. and China are making progress on scaling back their trade dispute.<
NEW YORK (AP) - The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
