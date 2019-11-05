BC-ML--Israel-Rights, 0136

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Israeli top court rejects right activist's expulsion appeal<

Eds: APNewsNow.<

JERUSALEM (AP) - Israel's Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of the local director of Human Rights Watch to reverse his deportation order.

A lower court in April ordered Omar Shakir to leave the country, saying his activities against Israel's West Bank settlements amount to a boycott of the country. I ...