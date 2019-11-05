The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-ML--Israel-Rights, 0136

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Israeli top court rejects right activist's expulsion appeal<
Israel's Supreme Court rejects appeal of rights group's local director to reverse his deportation order<
Eds: APNewsNow.<
JERUSALEM (AP) - Israel's Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of the local director of Human Rights Watch to reverse his deportation order.
A lower court in April ordered Omar Shakir to leave the country, saying his activities against Israel's West Bank settlements amount to a boycott of the country. I ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Tuesday 5th of November 2019 02:42:00 PM. All rights reserved.