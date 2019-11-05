Cambodia-politics

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Cambodia deploys troops as opposition leader vows dramatic return

Phnom Penh, Nov 5, 2019 (AFP) - Cambodia has deployed troops and held live firing drills in preparation for the possible return of an opposition leader who is an arch-rival of the country's strongman premier.

Sam Rainsy, who has lived in France since 2015 to avoid jail for convictions he says are politically motivated, has promised a dramatic return on November 9, Cambodia's Independence Day.

But Prime Minister Hun Sen has w ...