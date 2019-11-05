The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

RCEP to improve export environments, build foundation for mutual benefits: S.Korean minister

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- A major breakthrough in the seven-year-long negotiations for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) will improve export environments and build foundation for mutual benefits, the South Korean Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Sung Yun-mo said Tuesday.
The minister told a meeting with officials and business leaders in Seoul that the RCEP will enhance export environments of South Korean companies via the improved access to regional markets and the diversifi ...

 

