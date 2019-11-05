UPDATE 1-Hugo Boss predicts recovery after Hong Kong hit

* Hope for Q4 recovery due to online growth, better stores,

China

* Q3 sales down 8% in Americas, up only 2% in Asia

* "Significant double-digit" sales decline in Hong Kong

* Shares up 1.4% in early trade

(Adds details, background)

BERLIN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Hugo Boss expects sales

and operating profit to recover in the fourth quarter, helped by

more modern stores and growth in mainland China and ecommerce,

after the German fashion house reported falling ...