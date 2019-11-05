The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 1-Hugo Boss predicts recovery after Hong Kong hit

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Hope for Q4 recovery due to online growth, better stores,
China
* Q3 sales down 8% in Americas, up only 2% in Asia
* "Significant double-digit" sales decline in Hong Kong
* Shares up 1.4% in early trade
(Adds details, background)
BERLIN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Hugo Boss expects sales
and operating profit to recover in the fourth quarter, helped by
more modern stores and growth in mainland China and ecommerce,
after the German fashion house reported falling ...

 

