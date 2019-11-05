Japan-US-merger-Xerox-Fujifilm

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Fujifilm takes control of Fuji Xerox, ending joint venture

Tokyo, Nov 5, 2019 (AFP) - Fujifilm said Tuesday it will make Fuji Xerox a wholly owned subsidiary, buying Xerox's stake in the firm and ending a 57-year-old partnership between the Japanese and US companies.

The agreement will see Fujifilm withdraw a lawsuit it filed against Xerox in 2018 seeking more than $1 billion in damages after a merger between the two firms was scrapped, the Japanese firm said.

Under the transaction announc ...