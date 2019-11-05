Balanced Wizards blow past Pistons

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Bradley Beal scored 22 points to lead six Washington players in double

figures, and the host Wizards pulled away in the second half to defeat the

Detroit Pistons 115-99 on Monday, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Troy Brown Jr. scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Thomas Bryant had 14

points, and Washington's defense clamped down after allowing 131 points to the

Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night and 159 to the Houston Rockets on

Wednesday.

Three Wiza ...