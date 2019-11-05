BC-BKN--Pistons-Wizards , 0702

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Beal leads Wizards past Drummond, depleted Detroit 115-99<

Bradley Beal's 20 points and six assists helped the Washington Wizards shake off what coach Scott Brooks called a "really bad" outing and beat the depleted Pistons 115-99 in a half-empty arena while ending Detroit star Andre Drummond's 20-20 streak<

AP Photo VZN116-1104191956, VZN122-1105190218, VZN108-1104191924, VZN107-1104191923, VZN114-1104191915, VZN125-1105190018, VZN124-1105190141<

Eds: Wizards 115, Pistons 99. Updates with ...