HongKong-China-politics-unrest FOCUS
Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
In a Hong Kong tea house Beijing loyalists decry protests
By Catherine LAI
=(Picture+Video)=
ATTENTION - Pictures by Philip Fong. Video by Sippachai Kunnuwong ///
Hong Kong, Nov 5, 2019 (AFP) - Serving sweet milk tea and French toast with fermented tofu, Kate Lee's traditional diner has become a sanctuary for Hong Kongers opposed to youth-led democracy protests sweeping the city.
On a recent Saturday morning, the restaurant was packed with hungry patrons served by volunteers wh ...
Subscribe