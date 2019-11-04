Guinea-politics-demonstration WRAP-newseries

Two killed as clashes erupt at Guinea protest funeral march

Conakry, Nov 4, 2019 (AFP) - Two youths were shot dead and several other people were wounded in clashes between Guinean police and protesters at a funeral march for those killed in recent anti-government demonstrations, the authorities and the family of one of the victims said.

Violence erupted as hundreds marched in the capital Conakry carrying coffins of people killed in unres ...