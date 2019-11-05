BC-US--Synagogue-Bomb Pl, 0411
FBI says Colorado man arrested in plot to bomb synagogue<
The FBI says it has arrested a man in a plot to bomb an historic Colorado synagogue<
By COLLEEN SLEVIN<
Associated Press<
DENVER (AP) - A man who repeatedly espoused anti-Semitic views has been arrested in a plot to bomb a historic Colorado synagogue, federal officials said Monday.
The co-conspirators in the plot turned out to be undercover age ...
