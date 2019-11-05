'It's not abuse, it's rape': protesters denounce Spanish assault ruling
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By Clara-Laeila Laudette
MADRID, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Hundreds of people protested in
Spain's capital on Monday against a court ruling last week that
cleared five men of gang-raping a 14-year-old girl and instead
found them guilty of the lesser charge of sexual abuse.
Barcelona's High Court sentenced the five on Thursday to 10
to 12 years in prison, saying the 2016 assault was not rape
because the victim, who was drunk and unconscious, could neither
"agree to (no ...
