'It's not abuse, it's rape': protesters denounce Spanish assault ruling

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Clara-Laeila Laudette

MADRID, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Hundreds of people protested in

Spain's capital on Monday against a court ruling last week that

cleared five men of gang-raping a 14-year-old girl and instead

found them guilty of the lesser charge of sexual abuse.

Barcelona's High Court sentenced the five on Thursday to 10

to 12 years in prison, saying the 2016 assault was not rape

because the victim, who was drunk and unconscious, could neither

"agree to (no ...