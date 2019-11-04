BC-LT--Bolivia-Morales-H, 0122

Helicopter with Bolivian leader safely makes forced landing<

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) - Bolivia's Air Force says a helicopter carrying President Evo Morales has had to make an emergency landing due to a mechanical problem. It says there were no injuries.

