Justices seem OK with car stop over owner's invalid license<

The Supreme Court seems ready to say police may pull over a car when they know only that its owner's driver's license is not valid<

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court seems ready to say police may pull over a car when they know only that its owner's license is not valid - even if they don't know who's driving.

