Guinea-politics-demonstration WRAP

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Teenager killed as clashes erupt at Guinea protest funeral march

=(Video+Picture)=

Conakry, Nov 4, 2019 (AFP) - A teenage mourner was shot dead and several others were wounded in clashes between Guinean police and protesters at a funeral march for those killed in recent anti-government demonstrations, the opposition and the victim's family said.

Violence erupted as hundreds marched in the capital Conakry carrying coffins of people killed in unrest since mid-October that has shaken the poor ...