Guinea-politics-demonstration WRAP
Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
Teenager killed as clashes erupt at Guinea protest funeral march
=(Video+Picture)=
Conakry, Nov 4, 2019 (AFP) - A teenage mourner was shot dead and several others were wounded in clashes between Guinean police and protesters at a funeral march for those killed in recent anti-government demonstrations, the opposition and the victim's family said.
Violence erupted as hundreds marched in the capital Conakry carrying coffins of people killed in unrest since mid-October that has shaken the poor ...
Subscribe