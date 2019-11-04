The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Guinea-politics-demonstration WRAP

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Teenager killed as clashes erupt at Guinea protest funeral march
=(Video+Picture)=
Conakry, Nov 4, 2019 (AFP) - A teenage mourner was shot dead and several others were wounded in clashes between Guinean police and protesters at a funeral march for those killed in recent anti-government demonstrations, the opposition and the victim's family said.
Violence erupted as hundreds marched in the capital Conakry carrying coffins of people killed in unrest since mid-October that has shaken the poor ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Monday 4th of November 2019 10:46:09 PM. All rights reserved.