PM-2NDLD BILATERALS - Modi holds talks with PMs of Australia, Vietnam; focuses on maritime cooperation By Manash Pratim Bhuyan

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Bangkok, Nov 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held separate bilateral meetings with his Australian and Vietnamese counterparts with a focus on boosting counter-terror cooperation and forging deeper maritime ties in the Indo-Pacific region.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit.

On Modi's meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the external affairs ministry said the two sides reiterated their desire to promote peace, security and prosperity i ...