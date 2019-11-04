Science-space-astronomy-NASA-Voyager

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

42 years on, Voyager 2 charts interstellar space

By Marlowe HOOD

=(File Picture+Graphic)=

Paris, Nov 4, 2019 (AFP) - A probe launched by NASA four days after Elvis died has delivered a treasure trove of data from beyond the "solar bubble" that envelops Earth and our neighbouring planets, scientists reported Monday.

But for every mystery Voyager 2 has solved about the solar winds, magnetic fields and cosmic rays that buffet the boundary between interstellar space and the Sun's sphere ...