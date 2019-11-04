BC-AS--Hong Kong-Protest, 0678

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Hong Kong police say knife-wielding attacker detained<

Hong Kong police say a 48-year-old knife-wielding man who slashed two people and bit off part of the ear of a politician during weekend protests has been arrested, along with two men who attacked him in return<

By EILEEN NG<

Associated Press<

HONG KONG (AP) - Hong Kong police said ...