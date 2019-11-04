cycling-FRA-death-Dupont

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

1948 Olympics cycling champion Jacques Dupont dies aged 91

Paris, Nov 4, 2019 (AFP) - French cyclist Jacques Dupont, who won a gold medal at the 1948 Olympic Games in London, has died at the age of 91, his family announced on Monday.

Dupont, who was born and died in the village of Lezat sur Leze in the south-west of France, achieved his gold medal at the Herne Hill Velodrome on August 11, 1948.

The aged 20, Dupont eclipsed the field in the 1000 metre time trial, beating Belgian Pierre Niha ...