The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Basket-NBA

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

'King' James posts second straight triple double in win over Spurs
Los Angeles, Nov 4, 2019 (AFP) - LeBron James delivered his second straight triple double as the Los Angeles Lakers won their fifth game in a row for the first time in over a year with a 103-96 victory against the San Antonio Spurs.
James finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists for the Lakers, who have missed the playoffs six seasons in a row and went the entire 2018-19 season without winning five consecutive games.

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Monday 4th of November 2019 07:50:56 AM. All rights reserved.