Basket-NBA

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

'King' James posts second straight triple double in win over Spurs

Los Angeles, Nov 4, 2019 (AFP) - LeBron James delivered his second straight triple double as the Los Angeles Lakers won their fifth game in a row for the first time in over a year with a 103-96 victory against the San Antonio Spurs.

James finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists for the Lakers, who have missed the playoffs six seasons in a row and went the entire 2018-19 season without winning five consecutive games.