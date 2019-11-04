FOREX-Euro supported ahead of Lagarde speech, rand bounces
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
* Currencies little moved with Tokyo on holiday
* Euro well supported ahead of ECB Lagarde speech
* Dollar index pinned near a three-month trough
* South African rand rises as rating dodges junk status
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Major currencies started the week
quietly with a holiday in Tokyo making for thin trading
conditions and investors waiting to hear the first official
speech from the new head of the European Central Bank later in
the ...
Subscribe