China 2-year treasury bond futures open lower Monday

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's two-year treasury bond futures opened lower on Monday, with the contract for settlement in December 2019 opening 0.03 percent lower at 100.12 yuan (about 14.23 U.S. dollars).

The contract for settlement in March 2020 opened 0.04 percent lower at 99.95 yuan. The contract for settlement in June 2020 opened 0.02 percent lower at 99.81 yuan.

The contracts are agreements to buy or sell treasury bonds at a predetermined price on a set date.

They allow investor ...