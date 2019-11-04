China conducts simulated weightlessness experiment for long-term stay in space

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

XIAMEN, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Thirty-six healthy male volunteers lay on beds with their heads low and feet high for 90 days for an experiment to simulate weightlessness that will pave the way for Chinese astronauts' long-term stay in space.

The number of people simultaneously participating in such an experiment was a world record, Li Yinghui, deputy chief designer for the astronaut system of China's manned space program, recently told the first China Space Science Assembly in Xiamen, east China's Fujian ...