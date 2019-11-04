BC-SOC--Spanish Roundup, 0260

Sociedad wins at Granada to pull level with Barca, Madrid<

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Cristian "Portu" Portugues scored two goals to give Real Sociedad a 2-1 win at Granada as his team pulled level on points with Barcelo ...