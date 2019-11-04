The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Sociedad wins at Granada to pull level with Barca, Madrid<
Cristian "Portu" Portugues scored two goals to give Real Sociedad a 2-1 win at Granada as his team pulled level on points with Barcelona and Real Madrid at the crowded top of the Spanish league<
By JOSEPH WILSON<
Associated Press<
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Cristian "Portu" Portugues scored two goals to give Real Sociedad a 2-1 win at Granada as his team pulled level on points with Barcelo ...

 

