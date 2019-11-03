BC-EU--France-Climate Pr, 0140
Climate activists nab Macron portraits, divide French judges<
Courts around France are struggling with what to do with climate protesters who are taking down portraits of President Emmanuel Macron in an act of symbolic dethronement<
LYON, France (AP) - Is stealing a presidential portrait a prison-worthy crime? Or a laudable act of civil disobedience?
