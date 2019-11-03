Huawei-US-Asean-politics-tech-science

Huawei pushes 5G in SEAsia, brushing off 'tech war' with US

Bangkok, Nov 3, 2019 (AFP) - Chinese phone giant Huawei said Sunday it was ready to roll out 5G infrastructure across Southeast Asia, dismissing US warnings its tech could be used to hoover up data for Beijing.

The firm has emerged as a key protagonist in the wider US-China trade war that has seen tit-for-tat tariffs imposed on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of goods.

President Donald Trump's administration ...