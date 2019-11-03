BC-LT--Bolivia-Election, 0131

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Opponents call for Bolivia leader to quit in election spat<

Opponents of Bolivian President Evo Morales are calling or him to resign even as an international team of experts is auditing the election results that showed him winning a new term<

AP Photo XJK106-1102190008<

Eds: APNewsNow. With AP Photos.<

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) - Opponents of Bolivian President Evo Morales are calling or him to resign even as an international team of experts is auditing the election results that showed hi ...