The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-LT--Bolivia-Election, 0131

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Opponents call for Bolivia leader to quit in election spat<
Opponents of Bolivian President Evo Morales are calling or him to resign even as an international team of experts is auditing the election results that showed him winning a new term<
AP Photo XJK106-1102190008<
Eds: APNewsNow. With AP Photos.<
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) - Opponents of Bolivian President Evo Morales are calling or him to resign even as an international team of experts is auditing the election results that showed hi ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Sunday 3rd of November 2019 06:58:45 AM. All rights reserved.