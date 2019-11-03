Hong Kong police arrest over 200 people, seize 188 petrol bombs in Saturday's violence

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

HONG KONG, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong police said on Sunday that they have arrested over 200 people involved in the unlawful assemblies and violence on Saturday, and seized offensive weapons including 188 petrol bombs.

As of 1 a.m. Sunday, over 200 people were arrested for offenses of unlawful assembly, possession of offensive weapon, criminal damage, and using facial covering while at an unlawful assembly, the police said in a statement.

Besides, the Organized Crime and Triad Bureau arres ...