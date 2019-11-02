fbl-SCO-LCup-Celtic-Hibs lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

'Outstanding' Elyounoussi helps Celtic into fourth straight League Cup final

ATTENTION - ADDS quotes ///

Glasgow, Nov 2, 2019 (AFP) - Celtic eased into a fourth straight Scottish League Cup final as Mohamed Elyounoussi and Scott Brown each scored twice in a 5-2 victory over Hibernian at Hampden.

On-loan Southampton winger Elyounoussi is enjoying a new lease of life with the Glasgow giants and opened the scoring with a powerful header from James Forrest's cross before Callum McGregor tapped ...