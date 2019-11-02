Iran denounces U.S. new sanctions on construction sector

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

TEHRAN, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Foreign Ministry on Saturday slammed the recent U.S. sanctions against Iran's construction sector.

In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that the new U.S. sanctions against the country's construction sector indicate Washington's "weakness and failure."

"Unfortunately, the U.S. diplomacy is incapable of initiatives and only relies on coercion and economic terrorism," Mousavi said.

The spokesman urged the United States to quit "impos ...