Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Springboks lead England 12-6 at half in World Cup final

Yokohama, Japan, Nov 2, 2019 (AFP) - South Africa led England 12-6 at half-time in the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday after a brutal, kick-dominated first 40 first minutes.

Fly-half Handre Pollard slotted four penalties as the two-time champions took advantage of English indiscipline in Yokohama in a repeat of the 2007 final won by the Springboks.

England, World Cup winners in 2003, suffered a blow when prop Kyle ...