Malaysian PM calls for more integrated ASEAN market

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BANGKOK, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) must leverage on its large population base as a more integrated market to achieve greater economic growth, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said here on Saturday.

Speaking at the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit 2019 (ABIS 2019) in Thailand's capital Bangkok, Mahathir said ASEAN is not making full use of a combined population of some 650 million.

Mahathir pointed out that China achieved a significant grow ...