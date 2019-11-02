Rugby-South Africa's oldest rugby venue faces possible demolition

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

CAPE TOWN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Western Province rugby are to move from the iconic Newlands stadium to the Cape Town Stadium, built for soccer's 2010 World Cup finals, in a move that will likely spell the end of the country's oldest rugby venue.

Western Province, which includes the Super Rugby Stormers, will move at the start of 2021 after signing a deal with the City of Cape Town's Council which makes them the primary tenant in a deal that potentially spans the next 99 years, a statement said.

Rug ...