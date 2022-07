Athletics-world-800W

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

URGENT Olympic champion Mu holds off Hodgkinson for 800m gold

Eugene, United States, July 25, 2022 (AFP) - Athing Mu of the United States held off a fierce late challenge from Britain's Keely Hodgkinson to add World Athletics Championships 800m gold to her Tokyo Olympic crown on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Mu was forced to dig deep to hold off Hodgkinson in a thrilling battle down the final straight at Eugene's Hayward Field before taking gold in a world-leading 1min 56.30sec.

Hodgkinson, ...