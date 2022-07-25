cricket-WIS-IND lead-CORRECTION

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

CORRECTED: Axar Patel's 64 fuels India in series clinching win over West Indies

=(Picture)=

ATTENTION - CORRECTION: CORRECTS headline ///

Port of Spain, July 25, 2022 (AFP) - Axar Patel's career-best 64 not out lifted India to a series-clinching two-wicket win with two balls to spare over the West Indies in the second One-Day International of a three-match series at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Sunday.

After Shai Hope's assured 115 in his 100th ODI paced the home side to ...