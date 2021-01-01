PM-PRESIDENT-ADDRESS - PM Modi hails President Kovind's address as 'inspiring'

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described President Ram Nath Kovind's farewell address to the nation as "inspiring" and said his remarks showcase his passion towards national progress.

President Kovind urged youths to stay connected to their roots and appealed to all to protect the environment for the coming generations, saying mother nature is in deep agony and the climate crisis can endanger the very future of this planet.

