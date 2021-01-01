BJP-LD RAJASTHAN-MINING

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

BJP team to visit Rajasthan's Bharatpur to prepare report on illegal mining after seer's death (Eds: Adds reax from Vasundhara Raje, Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia)

New Delhi/Jaipur, Jul 23 (PTI) A team of four BJP MPs will visit Bharatpur in Rajasthan to prepare a report on the alleged illegal mining there following the death of a seer who had set himself on fire in a protest.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) statement said seers had been protesting for over 551 days against the illegal mining ...