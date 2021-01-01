RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-LD DEVELOPMENTS - Russia hits Ukraine's Black Sea port despite grain deal

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Kyiv, Jul 23 (AP) Russian missiles hit Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa just hours after Moscow and Kyiv signed deals to allow grain exports to resume from there.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry denounced Saturday's airstrikes as spit in the face of Turkey and the United Nations, which brokered the agreements.

Two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles hit the port's infrastructure and Ukrainian air defenses brought down two others, the Ukrainian military's Southern Command said.

It didn't specify t ...