WB-SCAM-BJP-VIDEO - BJP claims Mamata seen with model arrested by ED, TMC says 'proves nothing'

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Kolkata, Jul 23 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday shared a video in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen interacting with model Arpita Mukherjee, from whose apartment Rs 21 crore in cash was allegedly found by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the school jobs scam.

Mukherjee was arrested along with state industry minister Partha Chatterjee by the ED in the case.

In the video, which could not be verified by PTI, the chief minister was seen asking Mukherjee if she works in the O ...