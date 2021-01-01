PB-TUBEWELL-LOAD - Punjab govt extends deadline for enhancing power load on tubewells

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Chandigarh, Jul 23 (PTI) The Punjab government on Saturday said it has extended the date for voluntary disclosure scheme (VDS) for enhancing load on tubewells till September 15.

It said it will come as a relief to farmers, who are desirous of enhancing electricity load of their tube-well connections.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the decision has been taken to facilitate the food growers of the state, according to an official statement.

The AAP government has launched this VDS on June ...