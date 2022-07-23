China-women-law-rights

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

China court tosses case of single woman barred from freezing eggs

Beijing, July 23, 2022 (AFP) - A Chinese woman who was denied permission to freeze her eggs on the grounds that she was unmarried has had her case dismissed by a Beijing court.

Xu Zaozao took legal action in 2019 after a Beijing hospital refused to freeze her eggs, a procedure only available in China to married couples suffering from infertility.

Her case was widely followed in China, where wom ...