Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Lyon sign Argentina full-back Tafliafico from Ajax

Lyon, July 23, 2022 (AFP) - Argentinian international left-back Nicolas Tagliafico has left Ajax to join Lyon on a three-year contract for a transfer fee of 4.2 million euros ($4.3m), the French Ligue 1 side announced on Saturday.

The 29-year-old, who has 40 caps for Argentina, had been at Ajax since January 2018 and was part of the exciting side that reached the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2019.

Tagliafico began his career at C ...