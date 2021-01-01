Heat rise after downing LeBron's Lakers, Embiid extends hot streak

Contributed by NAMPA / DPA.

Los Angeles (STATS Perform/dpa) - LeBron James had a double-double but it was not enough for the fast-finishing Los Angeles Lakers to overcome his former side the Miami Heat who won 113-107 on Sunday.

The Heat led by 23 points but the Lakers charged home with 37-24 points down the stretch.

James finished with 33 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for the Lakers, while Russell Westbrook had 24 points and nine rebounds.

Jimmy Butler starred for the Heat, breaking James' franchise record fo ...