Beijing reports 9 local COVID-19 cases

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported nine locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including five confirmed cases and four asymptomatic carriers from 4 p.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Sunday, said local authorities.

Since Jan. 15, the city has reported a total of 43 local COVID-19 cases, with six related to the Omicron variant and 37 related to the Delta variant, said Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the municipal disease prevention and control center.

Currently, the Omicron variant outbreak has stabili ...