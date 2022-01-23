Tennis-AUS-Open-Shapovalov

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Quarter-finalist Shapovalov feared Covid would ruin Melbourne chances

=(Picture)=

Melbourne, Jan 23, 2022 (AFP) - Denis Shapovalov was not even sure if he would make the Australian Open after falling ill with Covid -- now he's into the quarter-finals and a meeting with Rafael Nadal.

The 14th seed from Canada sent Germany's world number three and Olympic champion Alexander Zverev tumbling out in the fourth round, winning in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3.

It set up a prize ...