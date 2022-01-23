Lebanon-Gulf-diplomacy-Kuwait

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Kuwait FM presents Lebanon with proposal to ease Gulf row

Beirut, Jan 23, 2022 (AFP) - Kuwait's foreign minister said Sunday that he has given Lebanese authorities a list of suggested measures to be taken to ease a diplomatic rift with Gulf Arab countries.

The proposal were delivered to Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati and President Michel Aoun during a visit by Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, the first to Lebanon by a senior Gulf official since a spat eru ...