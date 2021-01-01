BURKINA-MILITARY-GUNFIRE - Heavy gunfire reported at Burkina Faso military base

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso), Jan 23 (AP) Heavy gunfire rang out at a military base in Burkina Faso's capital early Sunday, prompting fears that a coup attempt was underway after weeks of growing frustration with the government's handling of the Islamic insurgency wracking the country.

The government put out a statement acknowledging gunfire in army barracks but denying an army takeover of the country. The country's defence minister said that President Roch Marc Christian Kabore hadn't been detained.

